The KarJenners are the best testers and ambassadors of the products they promote — it’s one of the reasons their RTW ventures are highly successful. Kim Kardashian, for example, practically lives in intimates and shapewear. Between her affinity for bodysuits and eschewing tops for bras, she practically dresses in her SKIMS catalog. Kylie Jenner is similar; even if she’s not wearing her label’s wares, Jenner’s daily aesthetic is firmly within the Khy wheelhouse of stretchy fitted dresses and statement coats.

In a similar vein, as co-founder of Good American, Khloé knows her denims and can expertly elevate a casual jeans look into something glamorous. See: her most recent ’fit.

Khloe’s Plunging Corset

On Friday, Feb. 28, Khloé kicked off the weekend in a “casual Friday” look. She wore mid-rise denims in a medium wash with a smattering of distressed details. (While it’s unclear if the pair is from Good American, the KarJenners are known for subtly teasing future drops on Instagram. So be on the lookout — this pair could end up in a future product drop.)

Even in understated jeans, however, Khloé’s look was far from boring. In fact, in a top inspired by a crisp white button-down, her look was peak corp sleaze.

Though her top had the usual design elements of the office staple, like a collar and long sleeves, her particular choice was spicy. Apart from the sheer fabrication, the “buttons” were replaced by corset-style hook fasteners, making it closer to lingerie. It also featured a deep plunging neckline and a cropped hem that showed off her waist.

Her Dainty Diamonds

Leave it to a Khloé to bling out even the most low-key outfit. Her choice of jewelry included massive diamond stud earrings and a dainty lariat necklace.

She styled her bob in a half-up, half-down ponytail, which served as the perfect sleek backdrop for her ear sparklers. As for the rest of her beauty look, she kept to the Hailey Bieber-approved espresso makeup. Her lips, cheeks, and eyes were all powdered and contoured in shades of brown.