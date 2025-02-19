Every influential style icon develops a signature look. Jennifer Aniston, for example, perfected her minimalist red carpet formula in the late ’90s and hardly strayed since. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Sabrina Carpenter, carefully curate their aesthetic based on their album eras. Kylie Jenner, however, has carved a go-to uniform for something else entirely: date night.

After mostly keeping her relationship with Timothée Chalamet on the down-low for nearly two years, the couple has been inseparable in public lately. Since making a swoonworthy appearance at the Golden Globes in January, they’ve been spotted trotting around the globe, with Jenner by Chalamet’s side during premieres, film festivals, and awards shows.

While Jenner is no stranger to rocking different trends (she is, after all, the founder and face of ready-to-wear label Khy), she’s been sticking to a blueprint for her romantic rendezvous. And spoiler alert: it’s spicy.

Kylie’s Skin-Baring Number

On Sunday, Feb, 16, the pair flew to London to attend the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, where Chalamet bagged a Best Actor nomination for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, The Complete Unknown. As usual, only Chalamet walked the red carpet. Instead, Jenner snuck inside and sat beside him. Her dress still stole the show.

While LBDs can be drab, this was far from it. She pulled from the fashion archives — John Galliano’s 1995 collection. The gown featured a plunging halter neckline with a deep, wide cut that dipped extremely low down the sides and back. Black paillettes blanketed the bodice before petering out into a smattering along the skirt.

She added more dazzlers via her diamond-clad ear stack, which popped against her low bun hairdo.

She Loves A Halter Date Night Serve

While her partner has been making headlines for his recent experimental style choices, Jenner pinned down her date night aesthetic to skin-baring halter looks.

Earlier that week, the duo attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Chalamet was honored with the Arlington Artist Award. Jenner wore a near-identical sideboob-flaunting, backless LBD to the event — just minus the embellishments. This time, she let her hair down.

Her dark halter predilection isn’t relegated to gowns either. Last January, she wore a catsuit with a similar décolletage-baring neckline for a Parisian dinner date.

Best Image / BACKGRID

She’s got date-night dressing down pat.