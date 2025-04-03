The KarJenners are masters of bodycon dressing. When I picture any of the famous sisters on a red carpet, it’s usually in a dramatic, form-fitting look. While I respect the hustle (they’re iconic for a reason), I’m typically more comfortable in a sweat set à la Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy. But Kylie Jenner has inspired me to branch out with the trendy drops from her clothing brand, Khy — and her latest collab with Poster Girl upped the ante in a big way.

Jenner announced Khy x Poster Girl — a joint effort with the celebrity-favorite London fashion label — on March 14. Megan Fox, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have sported Poster Girl on magazine covers and stages since its inception in 2017. On Instagram, Jenner called the all-latex collection Khy’s “sexiest yet” and said the designs made her feel “so confident.”

I’ve never worn latex, let alone in a statement-making color, but I’m always game to try something new. Thanks to an early heads-up from Khy’s PR team, I got my hands on the red minidress — coincidentally the item that inspired this collab in the first place.

Khy x Poster Girl

Jenner’s Khy collections frequently sell out quickly, but this one might have set a new record, selling out within minutes of launch. ICYMI, it’s a 14-piece lineup of latex dresses, bodysuits, tank tops, and maxi skirts, in a color palette of black, white, and cherry red.

Luckily for those who missed out, the brand is doing a restock, with all items available to pre-order now for shipment by early July.

How To Put It On (Yes, Really)

I’m familiar with latex as a BDSM and fetish fabric that has made its way into mainstream fashion. I’ve seen celebs wear it and look amazing, but I’ve never actually tried it on — and I was in for some surprises when this arrived in the mail.

It turns out latex is *very* difficult to squeeze into, which is why lube comes in handy to keep it from sticking to itself (the more you know!). Use a silicone-based formula that won’t damage the latex, and apply it directly to your body and the fabric. This does double-duty of making the ‘fit shinier, too.

First Impression

With the help of maude’s silicone lube and a friend to secure the zipper, I patiently worked my way into this dress, and I was pleasantly surprised by how lightweight it felt. Despite being the most form-fitting thing I’ve ever put on, it’s surprisingly easy to move in — just prepare for a little squeaking if you haven’t properly lubricated the material.

The dress is super short, with a slit that goes almost up to the hip, so that’s another thing to keep in mind as you decide where to wear this. I’m not sure I’d be able to sit down without full-coverage underwear or tights on, and there’s also the lube of it all, which leaves the potential for mess if you come in contact with another fabric.

Final Verdict

I have never felt hotter?! My friend commented that the vibe is giving Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, which is one of the best compliments I’ve ever received. This dress was practically made for dramatic photographs in dark stairwells, and Jenner is right that it’s an instant confidence boost.

That said, I can’t see myself wearing this IRL outside of a photo shoot, as much as I’d like to feel this snatched on a regular Wednesday. I’d recommend it to people who know what they’re signing up for with latex; otherwise, you’re better off trying something less expensive before splurging on a designer item — and I’d maybe go for a tank top or bodysuit first.

This may not be a practical dress, but it’s certainly a bold one, and I feel like I’ve pulled off a look I would have previously found impossibly intimidating. Now I’m just waiting for Kris to chime in, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Wow, look at her go!”