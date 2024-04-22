In recent months (and across both beauty and fashion categories),
the color red has emerged as the go-to choice for chic it girls. Naturally, summer’s nail art trends are repping the color in a big way.
Nostalgic French tips are a staple mani move and now, many are ditching the traditional stark white tip for varying shades of red. In fact, A-listers like
Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Camila Cabello, and more have recently rocked the classic shade.
What’s more,
sultry cherry motifs have become a subject of conversation, pushing the red revolution steadily forward. Both Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are known fans, each rocking their own version of a cherry-adorned manicure.
In other words?
Red French tips are a major green flag for the summer months. Scroll through the cutest fiery red French nail art ideas that fit every aesthetic. 12 Red French Tip Designs Cherry Red Almond Tips
IMO, French tip nails are the most timelessly chic manicure move. It looks stunning on every single nail length, but especially Bieber’s almond shape.
3D Coquette Bow Adornment Deep Red Tips With Crystal Cherries Bold Bedazzled Tips
For a wonderfully OTT take on the red French manicure, try covering every single tip in ruby-colored rhinestones.
Red-Hot Flames
Consider this your sign to turn up the heat on your next set of nails. Ask your manicurist for graphic red flame designs, in place of your classic white French tips.
Pretty Pearls
Give your red Frenchies a “quiet luxury” makeover with itty bitty pearls placed on every single nail.
Monochromatic Cherry French Nails
If you — like so many others RN — are in your total red era, try red-on-red monochromatic Frenchies. This style features an orange-red base with deep crimson on the tips.
Luxe Textured Tips
Give your French tip nails a luxurious makeup with cherry red tips covered in matte stripes. They’re basically red bottoms in nail form.
Cherry-Printed Lace
Move over,
“berry girl” spring — it’s officially “cherry girl” summer. These adorable, lace-printed tips are the perfect inspo for the aesthetic. Fiery V-Tips V-tip Frenchies — also referred to as “tuxedo nails” — have been on the come up in recent months. Try the rising trend with your fave shade of red, instead.
