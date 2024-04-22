In recent months (and across both beauty and fashion categories), the color red has emerged as the go-to choice for chic it girls. Naturally, summer’s nail art trends are repping the color in a big way.

Nostalgic French tips are a staple mani move and now, many are ditching the traditional stark white tip for varying shades of red. In fact, A-listers like Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Camila Cabello, and more have recently rocked the classic shade.

What’s more, sultry cherry motifs have become a subject of conversation, pushing the red revolution steadily forward. Both Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are known fans, each rocking their own version of a cherry-adorned manicure.

In other words? Red French tips are a major green flag for the summer months. Scroll through the cutest fiery red French nail art ideas that fit every aesthetic.

12 Red French Tip Designs

Cherry Red Almond Tips @haileybieber IMO, French tip nails are the most timelessly chic manicure move. It looks stunning on every single nail length, but especially Bieber’s almond shape.

3D Coquette Bow Adornment @nailzzbysteph Ribbons have been the top fashion pick for months — and it looks just as good in manicure form. Adorn your nails with a 3D bow for the coquette nails of your dreams.

Deep Red Tips With Crystal Cherries @prettywth.julia Go dark and sultry with a deep “cherry mocha” shade. Bedazzled cherries add a playful touch to the moody polish color.

Bold Bedazzled Tips @sansungnails For a wonderfully OTT take on the red French manicure, try covering every single tip in ruby-colored rhinestones.

Red-Hot Flames @lyssalouise.nailartist Consider this your sign to turn up the heat on your next set of nails. Ask your manicurist for graphic red flame designs, in place of your classic white French tips.

Pretty Pearls @nailsby.dels Give your red Frenchies a “quiet luxury” makeover with itty bitty pearls placed on every single nail.

Minimal Micro Frenchies @gieos.room Manicure minimalists agree that understated micro Frenchies are the move. A pop of vivid red adds just a touch of interest, without going overboard.

Monochromatic Cherry French Nails @_nail_art_house_ If you — like so many others RN — are in your total red era, try red-on-red monochromatic Frenchies. This style features an orange-red base with deep crimson on the tips.

Luxe Textured Tips @chandysnailtrap Give your French tip nails a luxurious makeup with cherry red tips covered in matte stripes. They’re basically red bottoms in nail form.

Ruby Chrome @nailsxanalysse It’s no secret that chromatic finishes are a beloved nail trend RN, with stars like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and more trying the look. This red chrome set is an effortless choice, with pretty almond-shaped tips.

Cherry-Printed Lace @sansungnails Move over, “berry girl” spring — it’s officially “cherry girl” summer. These adorable, lace-printed tips are the perfect inspo for the aesthetic.

Fiery V-Tips @nailsby.heidi V-tip Frenchies — also referred to as “tuxedo nails” — have been on the come up in recent months. Try the rising trend with your fave shade of red, instead.