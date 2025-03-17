Kylie Jenner Just Wore The Most Skintight Latex Bodysuit Imaginable

With siblings like the KarJenners, it’s no secret who Kylie Jenner looks to for her fashion inspo. The youngest sister loves to transform her style to match her fashion-forward sibs, and her latest look is full Kardashian, through-and-through.

In January, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her sister Kendall were spotted hanging out in Aspen in matching mob wife-inspired ‘fits. On March 11, the 27-year-old rocked a pink French manicure that was first seen on her older sister, Khloé. And if that weren’t enough, Kylie recently adopted a new look that has always been a beloved go-to for Khloé and Kim: latex.

Kylie’s Latex Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is taking her newfound love of latex international. After teasing a collab with her brand Khy and London-based label POSTER GIRL, the mom-of-two finally confirmed the collection on March 16. The partnership, which launches March 18, features an eclectic mix of plunging dresses and spicy bodysuits, one of which Jenner showed off in a revealing Instagram photoshoot.

In one pic, Jenner wears a black bodycon bodysuit with a skintight silhouette that would make her sister Kim and her shapewear empire proud. The neckline was particularly SKIMS-esque, as the thin spaghetti shoulder straps helped create a plunging U-shape that left her cleavage on full display.

The garment also features a high-cut, pelvic bone-baring waistline the rests right above Jenner’s hips, and a thong silhouette. For extra coverage, the entrepreneur layered the bodysuit with a pair of sheer black tights.

She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos, and a curly bombshell ‘do with Pamela Anderson levels of volume.

More Latex Looks

On March 15, Jenner commemorated the announcement with a celebratory Instagram carousel, wherein the Sprinter founder sports a red hot cleavage-baring minidress with a subtle slit along the thigh.

In another post, shared on March 16, Jenner poses in a series of different dress silhouettes, including a strapless latex number with a major thigh-high slit that nearly carries up her rump.

She also models a black maxi dress with a striking criss-cross halter design, creating a massive keyhole cutout that stretches all the way down to her navel.

Jenner referred to the upcoming drop as Khy’s “sexiest collection yet” in the caption, and judging by the pics, she’s not wrong.