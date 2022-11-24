Kim Kardashian Fans Are Calling On Her To Condemn Balenciaga’s Latest Campaign

In the same week that Gucci’s celebrated designer Alessandro Michele stepped down from his role, another luxury fashion is facing furore, albeit for very different reasons. Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga was forced to pull a controversial set of images promoting their Spring 2023 collection earlier this week, and now fashion fans are calling on high profile ambassadors, including Kim Kardashian, to speak out.

On Nov. 22, the label attracted widespread criticism for their photographs of children holding plush teddy bears in bondage gear, as reported by CNN. In addition to that backlash, the brand was also facing criticism over another campaign which featured court papers relating to child pornography Supreme Court cases, per the Independent.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused,” a since-deleted statement read on their now-empty Instagram. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

They also posted a separate statement addressing the inclusion of court documents, which as previously stated related to Supreme Court rulings on child pornography and preventing child abuse. “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” Balenciaga wrote, adding that they intend to take “legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring ‘23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Following the uproar, Bella Hadid has deleted a recent social post promoting the label, but fellow ambassador Kim Kardashian is yet to speak out about the controversy. Earlier this week, she donned a number of items from Balenciaga’s Adidas collaboration, posting on Instagram, as the brand came under fire elsewhere. Fans think that with the post, Kardashian was sending out a clear message after her ex-husband Kanye West was dropped by both brands following his anti-Jewish hate speech and allegations that he bullied Yeezy staff and showed employees explicit and pornographic images at work. However, fans want to know when she would condemn the label’s recent campaigns.

After Balenciaga threatened to sue Gabriele Galimberti, the National Geographic photographer who shot the images of child models holding the label’s harness-clad teddy bear handbags, the photographer issued a statement denying responsibility for the images’ contents. “I am not in a position to comment on Balenciaga’s choices, but I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose [sic] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same,” he wrote on Instagram. “As a photographer, I was only and solely requested to lit the given scene, and take the shots according to my signature style,” he wrote.

Galimberti also added that has “no connection” to the separate campaign featuring court documents.