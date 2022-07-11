Step aside Kim Kardashian, North West has taken over Paris Couture Week. Seen hand-in-hand with her A-list mother all week long, North West has been captivating social media with her Parisian style (ex: the matching nose rings and pinstripe suits). North has started developing her own street style uniform, and just like mom, she’s rocking Balenciaga. Unlike mom, however, her Balenciagas are also Crocs.

The mini-muse has been wearing massive, platform Balenciaga X Crocs with almost every Couture Week outfit. West’s style of choice has been dubbed the Hardcrocs Platform Clogs and are a favorite of Justin Bieber — so much so that he even wore them on the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Crocs have been upgraded from summer staple of the 2010s to the red carpet shoe of the 2020s (where Elliot Page also wore the Balenciaga style).

The chunky shoe helped tie in the oversize aesthetic West has been leaning into. She paired them with massive T-shirts, slouchy denim, and statement jackets — including a jacket once worn by her father Kanye West.

The nine-year-old can add “street style icon” to her resume, right after Vogue stylist and fashion show emcee. Take a look through all the moments she’s rocked Hardcrocs at Paris Couture Week. And in case you were wondering (you weren’t), you can still buy them for $950.