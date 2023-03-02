It’s always swimwear season in the world of Kim Kardashian. The reality star has been dropping bikini pics all week long (mostly reaching for simplistic, monochromatic styles). She shared shots with little sis Kylie Jenner, the pair posing in matching black two-pieces. And on Wednesday, the SKIMS founder brought the heat, once again, posting an itty-bitty two-piece bikini on main.

Captioning the post “searching for soul,” Kardashian wore a minimalist bikini set with a halter-style, triangle top. She paired it with a matching black thong — the waistband pulled up to her waist for an ‘80s-inspired, high-rise look. While the ‘fit is sizzling on its own (this is Kim Kardashian we’re talking about), it’s the dainty golden accessories that pushed her look from simple to spicy.

Enhancing the basic swimwear silhouette, the Kardashians star wore a single gold belly chain around her waist — a diamond-encrusted cross pendant visible on one side. Kardashian then bedazzled her feet with what appears to be two layers of anklets and added her signature shield sunnies.

The SKIMS founder just released her sophomore swim collection, so rocking constant pool-ready looks feels incredibly on-brand. You know, being a billionaire business mogul and marketing genius and all.

While Kardashian’s other fits are notoriously custom-made, from the archives, or just generally pretty pricey, this is an outfit you can recreate with ease. I myself can’t wait for some time under the sun.