Kim Kardashian always does vacation to the fullest — well, when she can. The reality star has many things on her plate, from her burgeoning acting career to her SKIMS empire (not to mention raising four kids), meaning she doesn’t often take time off. But when she does, Kardashian always dresses for the occasion, and never skimps on luxury.

On Sept. 9, Kardashian shared an Instagram carousel of photos from her recent trip to Italy, where she attended the Venice Film Festival with her 12-year-old daughter, North West, in tow. Of course, she showed off her best vacation ’fits, which included many new takes on her favorite naked fashion trends, from luxe crop tops to lacy looks.

Kim’s Suede Crop Top

For one night out in Italy, Kardashian attempted to embrace quiet luxury, but couldn’t help but spice things up. She donned a tan suede crop top, with a crisscross collar that formed a plunging neckline. She paired her top with a matching floor-length skirt, featuring an hourglass silhouette and a denim-inspired high waist with belt loops.

In true Italian fashion, she added a beautiful cone of gelato. When it came to actual accessories, she chose a long metallic chain necklace with double chrome pendants and carried a tan snakeskin east-west clutch bag. She completed her look by embracing the naked shoes trend, donning open-toe pumps with a matching suede strap.

Kim’s Satin Bra Top

For another night out, Kardashian went with a more lingerie-forward look from Miu Miu, adding some high-fashion touches. She donned a silky metallic gray bra with oversized panels and a matching satin panty. The ruffled waist peeked out from underneath a pencil midi-skirt with the brand’s logo front and center.

Kardashian amped up the luxury by draping a black fur scarf around her shoulder, letting it act as a cape. Her accessories also included a gray version of the snakeskin clutch and a pair of strappy white pumps that emulated beach sandals.

Kim’s Lace Dress

Posing on the balcony of a scenic Italian villa, Kardashian went a bit goth, donning a sleeveless black gown with ruffled sheer shoulders and a plunging collar. The dress featured a voluminous skirt with a large leg slit, allowing her to show off her sheer tights with floral lace appliqués.

Kardashian completed her look with more gothic touches, including black leather pumps and a gold cross pendant, because when in Italy...