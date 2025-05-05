Between building up her acting resume, attending law school, running her SKIMS empire, raising four children, and carrying her family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians on her back, Kim Kardashian seemingly has no time to spare. So it’s almost shocking that she took time off for a proper vacation — complete with chic beach looks.

Kardashian went on a trip with her sister Khloé and their children, as seen when Khloé showed off one of her vacation looks on Instagram. Never one to be outshone (especially by her own sister), she took to social media herself, where she wore a signature Kardashian bikini (neutral yet spicy) on the beach.

Kim’s Bikini Set

For her beach photoshoot, Kardashian wore a strappy black bikini top with a plunging neckline that showed off a smidge of sideboob. Rather than wear matching bottoms, she paired her top with a long skirt, which featured a gold buckle along her hip and a massive side slit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Because she was at the beach, Kardashian chose to go barefoot, a smart choice since her skirt’s dramatic train could’ve shielded any sandals she put on.

Kim’s Bikini Looks

Whether she’s creating Instagram content or on a rare vacation, Kardashian has no shortage of bikini ’fits in her wardrobe. A few weeks before her getaway, she posted mirror selfies wearing a strappy halter bikini top, matching thong buttoms, and a cover-up skirt with a slightly ruffled hem, all made with a shiny gray hybrid of denim and faux leather.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

She even made a bikini work for Christmas. Over the holidays, Kardashian made a music video covering “Santa Baby,” where she showed off a tan whale tail thong underneath super low-rise leggings.

YouTube/Kim Kardashian

She paired her unconventional holiday garb with a matching bralette and a cropped baby blue cardigan. Now that’s one way to channel the Christmas spirit.