Kim Kardashian Matched Her Sheer Bra To Her Tights Like A Pro

Society has come a long way from keeping our lingerie choices hidden. Now, undergarments are a key part of the styling equation.

These past few years, style savants have taken to showing theirs off, whether under see-through fabrics or skipping traditional clothes altogether, instead substituting boudoir options for tops or pants. Fashion’s trendsetters, however, took lingerie dressing a step further. Rihanna, for example, matched her cheeky thong to her shoes, and Elsa Hosk turned her striped co-ords into a three-piece set by wearing a bra in the same pattern. Julia Fox, meanwhile, took the beauty route and matched her brassiere to the shade of her lipstick.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, another style icon proved she, too, is an expert at styling lingerie dressing. (After all, she does own an intimates label, SKIMS, valued at an eye-watering $4 billion.) Not only did she wear a bra as a top, but she also chose one in 2025’s hottest animal print, and matched it with her tights.

Kim’s Snakeskin Set

Much like the rest of her reality TV family, Kardashian typically stars in her brand’s campaign. Because, really, who else can model her clothes better than her? She leaned into the same M.O. for SKIMS’ new collection and wore a couple of the “Milky Sheer” pieces. (She also recently modeled the new ribbed knit collection and made headlines for wearing sheer bedazzled panties.)

On top was a baby pink bra ($58) with underwires, a front latch, and teeny, adjustable straps. It was also utterly sheer and blanketed in a snakeskin pattern, one of 2025’s hottest animal prints.

Wearing a bra as a top just wasn’t spicy enough, so she ditched bottoms, too, instead wearing nothing but tights as pants. Her choice? Footed stockings ($44) pulled high up her waist, featuring the same diaphanous fabric. The hosiery was so sheer, it showed off her tiny G-string ($18) in the same serpentine pattern underneath.

The Kardashians star completed her ’fit with clear PVC mules, and matched her manicure to her outfit’s rose shade. A pro move.

Seeing Double

In another layout, she wore a very similar ’fit. However, instead of wearing a bra, she wore a snakeskin bodysuit tucked into the same leggings. Both pieces, however, were in a darker mauve.

Shop Her Look

All pieces are available to shop on the SKIMS site. Wear it under “actual” clothes or as is à la Kardashian for a statement-making ensemble.