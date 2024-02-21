Understatement incoming: Kim Kardashian is SKIMS’ number one fan. It’s why her shapewear brand has grown to be a billion-dollar brand — $4 to be exact.

The reality star consistently wears her own designs out, fronts her label’s campaigns, and routinely taps her inner circle to promote new releases. Thus far, she’s asked everyone from Usher to Lana Del Rey — as well as almost the entirety of the Kardashian/Jenner clan — to model for the label’s buzzy campaigns and collaborations.

All this is to say, it takes a very special piece of lingerie to separate her from her brand. On the rare occasion when she isn’t wearing SKIMS, Kardashian has a known affinity for designer intimates. Remember her crystal-encrusted Gucci bra that costs $4,200 or her ’90s-era Gucci thong?

On Monday, Kardashian added another designer undergarment to her growing collection, putting it on display via a daring ensemble.

Kim’s Exposed Bra ’Fit

The KUWTK alum wore a fitted micro mini skirt that was utterly nondescript, save for the triangle logo tacked to one corner. She paired the Prada number with another item from the Italian label — this time, a piece from their intimates department.

Kardashian eschewed a traditional shirt to put her designer bra fully on display. The item, made from recycled nylon, was no ordinary brassiere. It came equipped with two tan buckle-straps for an edgier, two-tone effect. It too featured Prada’s trademark triangle logo, front and center.

Her lone accessories came in the form of knee-high boots with a sharp, pointed toe — minimal but high impact.

Wait, Her Bra Costs How Much?!

While her piece isn’t available to shop at Prada proper, it’s still in stock at retailers like Farfetch for a whopping $1,050.

Prada princess.