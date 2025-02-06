Kim K Wore A Bra As A Top In A New The Kardashians Clip

For some of us, at-home loungewear may be a stained oversized hoodie and an old pair of leggings that’ve definitely seen better days. For Kim Kardashian, it’s all about sweatpants and bras.

Kim’s Exposed Bra

In case you forgot, 2024 was the year celebs like Dua Lipa to Caitlin Clark collectively decided there was no need for actual clothing anymore, and started wearing bras as tops instead. As the co-founder of a shapewear brand, it should come as no surprise to see Kardashian jumping on the trend, too.

In a new teaser for the sixth season of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four sits outside as she chats with mom Kris and sister Khloé about North West’s burgeoning career. As she confides in her family, Kardashian wears a heather grey triangle bra and a pair of yoga pants to match.

Made from a soft jersey material, the bra boasts a halter top design akin to a bikini and features a stretchy bottom band.

It’s fair to assume the garment is one of Kardashian’s own SKIMS designs, though the exact style is unclear.

More Bra Moments

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Kardashian has been caught lounging in lingerie. In September 2023, the SKKN BY KIM founder posed for a selfie in her impressive closet while modeling a baby pink SKIMS undies set complete with a white elastic band and cheeky high-waisted cut.

Kardashian isn’t above leaving the house in a brassiere, either — in February 2024, she gave the bra-as-a-top trend a luxury upgrade with a black nylon bra from Prada (complete with a unique tan leather strap design), and a matching Prada miniskirt.

Because this is Kim Kardashian we’re talking about, it’s only fitting that her loungewear is just as spicy as her outerwear.