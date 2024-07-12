Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos yesterday wearing a sleek all black outfit while posing in a parking lot. The dark nightfall look, especially the long duster coat and tall boots, reminded me of a certain ’90s era action hero who is also known for his iconic noir looks: Neo from The Matrix. Really, all she needed to complete the effect was a pair of skinny futuristic sunglasses (which we know she has in her wardrobe) and some martial arts moves.

Welcome to the Matrix, Kim

Kardashian, with help from her stylist Dani Levi, pulled out an archival Gucci look from the Tom Ford days. The black look came with a chunky duster coat which the Skims founder wore over nothing but a teeny, super plunge-y bikini bra. Without the shirt, Kardashian was able to show off her sculpted abs. The star’s slinky slip skirt and long jacket, meanwhile, offered demure counterpoints to all the bare skin. The whole combination, really was a masterclass on how to bare your body in a strategic and stylish way.

Kardashian’s hair was still platinum blonde with dark roots at the time, but she has since gone back to her classic brunette. The finished look was so minimal and chic.

Kim’s Archival Gucci Era

Kardashian is known to be a vintage fashion lover and collector so it makes sense that she’s a big fan of Tom Ford’s Gucci. Ford was the brand’s creative director for ten years from 1994-2004. Some of his designs are still the most sought after archival pieces from the label.

Kardashian also wore an off-the-shoulder LBD from the designer’s Fall 1997 collection back in May while she was promoting her latest American Horror Story TV series. And although Kardashian dabbled in playing a fictional character, she showed up to the show’s screening completely as herself. Her body-hugging vintage dress (which Mariah Carey also happened to wear 17 years ago), was so her.

Can Kardashian save humanity with her epic archival Tom Ford-era Gucci looks? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, I know that she’ll be prepared to slay with her wardrobe.