May I interest you in a stroll down memory lane? In the early 2000s, nearly every young style savant owned sweatpants with various words written on the back. Countless mall-goers’ behinds proclaimed they were “JUICY,” a nod to the label Juicy Couture, or “Angel,” among others. Some repped the brand’s names on their backs. And if their chosen term was covered in rhinestones and in velour? That made an instant fashionista out of anyone.

As is anything in the fashion cycle, using one’s bum as a canvas for making literal statements is a practice that waned in the last 20 years. Until now. One fashion icon, who’s worn her fair share of Juicy Couture tracksuits, is reviving the style with a an ultra-racy, 2025-era makeover. I’m talking about none other than Kim Kardashian.

Kim’s See-Through Panties

This week, the SKIMS mogul starred in her lingerie brand’s latest campaign, whose photos are being rolled out on the daily. In one layout, shared on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Kardashian modeled the label’s new panties, which bore a remarkable resemblance to “chatty” sweatpants of yore.

Facing a gray wall, she wore a long-sleeved crop top that hugged the body. Skipping pants, the pièce de résistance of her look was her lingerie.

At first glance, the mid-rise black bikini, with its slinky adjustable elastic straps, looked like run-of-the-mill panties. Nothing Kardashian wears is basic, though.

Her underwear was crafted in a stretchy, “milky sheer” fabric, which fully exposed her entire butt cleavage. But the most visually arresting detail was the writing on the back. Etched in calligraphy, in a darker shade of black, her undies spelled “Feelings.” Emo? Potentially. Spicy? Absolutely.

Her Undies Had Other Things To Say

Elsewhere in the shoot, she modeled two other iterations of the same pair, each spelling out a different word.

Instagram/skims

One was stamped with the word “Curious,” while the other bore “Temptation,” a more fitting choice given the style.

The undies apparently come in a three-piece set ($64) with all words included, so there’s no need to decide which one you resonate with most. As with all things SKIMS, you might want to get your hands on a pack now before they inevitably sell out.

Undies that do the talking for you? Sign me up.