If it wasn’t clear enough from her viral meme, Kim Kardashian is always working. On top of her upcoming series, All’s Fair, and filming for her family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, the star keeps busy with her shapewear empire, SKIMS, often taking on both design and modeling duties to show off her brand’s beloved garments.

On Aug. 26, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to promote Skims’ newest line of essentials, which was scheduled to drop the next day. This time, rather than featuring a buzzy star like Nicola Coughlan or Lana Del Rey to lead her new campaign, she decided to model the new offerings herself, showcasing the Essentials collection in a low-key manner.

Kim’s New SKIMS

In her latest ads, Kardashian used a lounge chair to demonstrate the comfort of her SKIMS garments. She donned the new Sheer Rib Long Cami in the color sleet, featuring a scoop neck, adjustable straps, and the brand’s signature semi-sheer ribbed fabric.

She paired her top with matching high-waisted leggings, which were just see-through enough to show off her nude-colored shapewear underneath. In true SKIMS fashion, she kept the new pieces budget-friendly, with the top going for $48 and the bottoms retailing for $68.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim’s “Feelings” Undies

Never one to miss a “Break the Internet” moment, Kardashian modeled some of SKIMS’ more risqué offerings in another image. She wore another Sheer Rib top, this time showing off a black long-sleeve crewneck from the back.

She paired her top with matching string bikini bottoms, which read “feelings” across the sheer fabric on the back.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

While her long-sleeved tee costs $64, the bottoms are only available as part of a three-pack set of Milky Sheer String Bikinis, all of which feature their own sexy slogans, including “temptation” and “curious.” The entire set also retails for $64.