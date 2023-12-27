Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Party Look Was So Martha May Whovier-Coded

Even though Hulu’s The Kardashians serves up all the family drama that the original series KUWTK once provided (and more), there is one signature storyline that the Hulu show is noticeably missing: a deep dive into the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Every year around the holidays, fans of the OG series would get a behind-the-scenes look at plans for their annual Christmas Eve soirée — including their aesthetically-pleasing decorations and intel on the plethora of presents. But no detail was more exciting than their extravagant holiday looks. And while July’s Season 3 finale “What Just Happened?” included brief iPhone footage from the 2022 occasion (thanks Kim!), the exclusive peeks of yesteryear have since been retired.

Until now. This year, Kim kept the tradition alive on Instagram, instead, by posting lots of content from their infamous Christmas Eve fête. And the festive fashion did not disappoint.

Kim’s Christmas Couture

In true Kardashian fashion, the Christmas Eve prep started a week before the big day. By December 20, Kim’s Calabasas home was decked out in snow-capped evergreen trees, twinkling white lights, and even a few inches of fake snow — ready and waiting for her A-list family and friends.

Naturally, her party look was equally as thought-out. The hostess chose a fur-trimmed Mugler masterpiece that mimicked the gray-blue color of an icicle and the cozy lining of Santa’s famous suit.

Pulled from the designer’s Fall/Winter 1997 Couture collection, the gown was Christmas perfection, down to the very last detail.

Kardashian frosted herself with layered diamond necklaces and matching stud earrings, finishing with silvery heeled sandals. Her beauty preferences supported the ice queen energy: slicked-back hair and silver shimmer on her eyes.

The Grinch Who Stole Martha May Whovier’s Look

Though the Kardashian’s annual holiday party is celebrity canon, no one does dramatic decorations, or over-the-top ensembles, quite like the original Christmas icon: Martha May Whovier.

In the 2002 holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Martha May (Christine Baranski) wore an assortment of high-glamour ensembles, that have gone down in pop culture history. Perhaps the most famous, though, was the floor-length ice blue robe she donned on Christmas day.

Universal Pitctures

Just like Kardashian’s archival gown, Martha’s look was adorned with white fur at the collar, sleeves, and hem, as well as a similar winter-y colorway. The sylish similarities are undeniable.

North Pulled From The Archives, Too

Given Kardashian’s penchant for sourcing fashion from the archives, it comes as no surprise that her daughter, North West has also developed an affinity for styling vintage designer pieces.

In contrast to Kardashian’s ultra-feminine number, West went a more grungy route, borrowing the Balmain bedazzled jean jacket her dad, Kanye West, wore to the 2016 Met Gala.

Embellished with diamonds and pearls of varying shapes and sizes, the acid-wash topper fit both the 2016 Met Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme and the Winter Wonderland dress code of the recent event.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment

No one does the holidays quite like them.