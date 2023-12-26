No Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration is complete without some social media antics. When Kylie Jenner posted a festive Instagram video of her famous family lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” on Christmas Eve, one sister was noticeably absent: Kim Kardashian.

“We couldn’t find kimberly,” Kylie joked in the caption of the Dec. 25 clip, which featured her, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner taking turns performing a line from Grande’s 2014 Christmas song.

But Kim offered another explanation for why she was missing from the KarJenners’ Christmas video. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!” she commented on Kylie’s post, jokingly referring to them as “haterssss.”

Kim’s Winter Wonderland

Indeed, the glammed-out family filmed their individual parts at the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which Kim hosted at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 24.

Hosting duties didn’t completely sideline Kim from the fun, though. After covering her yard in fake snow (and many Christmas trees lit with twinkling lights), she and Paris Hilton sledded down a hill, with her 10-year-old North West not far behind, as seen in an Instagram story video.

Kim Kardashian in 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the holiday bash, which also included a life-sized gingerbread house on the property, guests, reportedly including Timothée Chalamet, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, Malika Haqq, David Geffen, Anastasia Soare, and Stassie Karanikolaou, sang Christmas carols, danced, enjoyed festive cocktails. The partygoers were even treated to an acoustic musical performance from R&B stars Babyface, Tank, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris.

More KarJenner Holiday Celebrations

Additional festivities the KarJenners took part in this holiday season included making beeshee, which is a classic Armenian pancake, which they enjoyed in matching pajamas.

In addition to attending Mariah Carey’s holiday show, they exchanged plenty of gifts, too, with everyone wrapping packages in their own theme. Kim, for her part, used white SKIMS cotton jersey t-shirt fabric instead of paper.

“Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year,” she captioned a Dec. 24 Instagram, adding, “Each represents us so well!”

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis Barker jointly shared the first photos of their son, Rocky Thirteen, on Instagram over the holiday weekend.