Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana fight may never end. On The Kardashians Season 4 premiere, the sisters came to blows once again over their argument from Season 3, when Kourtney felt hurt that Kim collaborated with the designers on a special collection just months after they helped design her Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022. In response, Kim accused her of stealing details from her own 2014 wedding to ex-husband Kanye West.

According to both sisters, their feelings about the conflict were reignited while approving edits of the Season 3 episodes and finding out what they said about each other in confessionals. The argument reached a new boiling point just days before the family went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas when Kim called Kourtney to invite her to a dinner in Milan hosted by the designer.

“I’m a little Dolce-d out, so I probably won’t come,” she replied. “I just don’t think it’s cool the way that particular thing happened.” The two proceeded to rehash all the details from their previous fight before Kourtney explained that her true issue was Kim’s apparent behavior at her wedding, then the timing of her collab.

“You’re talking about the bullsh*t details ‘cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” she said. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding... you complained from the second you got there ‘til the second you left. You couldn’t be happy for me.”

Kim Kardashian arguing with Kourtney Kardashian over the phone on ‘The Kardashians.’ Hulu

When Kourtney asked her to “dig deep” again, Kim rebutted, telling her to “figure out why you hate me so much” and revealing their family had a side chat named “Not Kourtney” because they’re all concerned about her. “You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it,” she said. It didn’t take her long to explain why. “You are a narcissist,” Kourtney said. “It’s about you and about how it looks to the world about you. Take out my whole side of the episode, I don’t give a f*ck what anyone thinks about me.”

This led Kim to ask her sister if she was happy. “The happiness comes when I get the f*ck away from you guys, specifically you,” Kourtney retorted. “I’m concerned, but I won’t be, because I’m a narcissist, so I’m only going to think about myself and be concerned about myself,” she replied.

The final straw was when Kim said that Kourtney’s children had come to her with concerns, without getting into specifics. “Is that helpful?” she asked, seemingly starting to cry. “It’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f*cking witch and I f*cking hate you.” Kim ended the call with a chilling “K,” and no resolution once again.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian leave a pop-up fashion event on March 2, 2020 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Twitter to take sides in their endless fight, and many viewers were Team Kim, with one user saying they’ve “never once seen Kourtney take accountability & apologize ever” and another fan remarking that they’re “tired of watching Kourtney play a victim in her own made-up scenario.”

But others saw Kourtney’s side, with one viewer saying the family’s side group chat “is a different kind of nasty” and multiple fans arguing that Kim saying her “friends and kids talk badly about her is exactly what a narcissist would do.”

Regardless of whose team you’re on, Twitter agreed their feud was still high-quality entertainment, with one viewer loving how the two “stay eating each other tf up” and another user calling it “A++ reality TV.”