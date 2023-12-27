The Kardashian/Jenner clan is known to celebrate occasions lavishly, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, or a product launch. No event, however, is as over-the-top and FOMO-inducing as their famous family Christmas party.

The annual event is the stuff of legends — literally. Performers like John Legend (2017) and Sia (2022) dazzle the crowd, which always consists of the biggest A-listers. Each year, on December 24, their venue of choice (usually Kim’s house) undergoes a complete decorative metamorphosis inspired by enchanting themes, such as Winter Wonderland or Whoville.

Essentially the Met Gala of the holiday season, the party always results in some truly extravagant outfits from Hollywood’s best. Of course, the hosts — spanning three generations — are always the most stylish in attendance.

This year, however, one member of the reality TV royalty looked especially saucy: the eldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney.

Kourtney’s Elegant No-Pants Look

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian added a dash of the risqué to her luxurious holiday party ensemble. Leaning into fashion’s newfound obsession with outrageously extravagant fur coats, she wore a black, floor-length version and little else.

Taking a page from little sister Kendall Jenner’s no-pants playbook, the Poosh founder wore only a black bodysuit with sheer tights underneath — her bottoms nowhere to be found.

Unlike your typical pantsless looks, which tend to skew more on the racy side, Kardashian went the sophisticated route to major success.

A Fashion Ick Done Right

She merchandised the indulgent look with the sparkliest of jewelry, choosing a diamond-encrusted ring, anklet, and necklaces. It was Kardashian’s choice of footwear, however, that proved her fashion prowess.

Her black heeled sandals seem innocuous, at first. But paired with tights, the look has historically been considered an ick by the general fashion population. However, with her daring ensemble and the anklet’s added shimmer, it just worked.

The tights-and-sandals combo is fast becoming a family favorite rulebreak. In October, little sister Kylie committed the exact same fashion crime and lived to tell the tale.

Kourtney’s Postpartum Dressing

It’s barely been two months since the now-mom-of-four gave birth to Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker, on Nov. 1. While her ensemble was an undeniable slay, it was apparently styled based on postpartum functionality versus aesthetic.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star posted her ’fit on Instagram captioned: “When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat.”

A stylish and comfy combination, no doubt.