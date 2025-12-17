Kim Kardashian isn’t immune to holiday cheer. Quite the opposite. Her entire clan is famed for throwing the most elaborate Christmas parties; she turns it up for her SKIMS holiday campaigns; and early this month, she posted photos of her decor, which included an entire hallway of snow-covered trees. The one place her Christmas spirit doesn’t seem to extend to? Her wardrobe.

Despite most people rocking Santa reds, sparkles, or metallic hues these days, the reality TV star’s recent outfits have been unyieldingly neutral.

Kim’s Anti-Festive Attire

Early this week, the media mogul attended a Christmas party with bestie Paris Hilton. Posing against lit-up trees and tinsel-covered walls, Kardashian stood out in her all-black number. She wore a little black dress with long sleeves and a plunging wrap-style torso that barely offered coverage to her décolletage. It featured cutouts on either side of her waist and a massive gold buckle detail with pearls. The lower half was more nondescript, with its stretchy figure-hugging maxi.

Ever the risqué-preneur, she put her sheer lace brassiere on display. As a lingerie brand owner herself, she didn’t miss the opportunity to spotlight how undies make an outfit.

Though her ensemble wasn’t so merry, no one could say it wasn’t glam. To finish off her look, she threw on a luxe floor-length fur coat in the same inky hue and pointed-toe pumps. Upping the drama, she styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ’do with a sleek leather hairband.

Her Wintry Whites

Even when Kardashian was playing Santa for her KIMSMAS vlog, she opted for wintry whites instead of Saint Nick’s vivid crimsons. In one layout, she wore an ivory catsuit with a fur-trimmed hoodie and sleeves, which she paired with matching fuzzy earmuffs.

In another scene, the All’s Fair actor changed into a second fur-trimmed piece, albeit much spicier. She wore a sleeveless micro mini with a cleavage-baring plunge and bows tacked onto her straps and V-neck. Kardashian styled it with lace tights and a bow-clad headband, serving Blair Waldorf energy.

I guess neutrals can be festive, too?