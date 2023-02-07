In Kim Kardashian’s early days as a reality star, she was still finding her groove sartorially. Now, she’s a bonafide tastemaker who has launched a three billion-dollar shapewear brand, secured a Fendi collab, and has been recognized by the CFDA. So seeing Kardashian’s latest look, which harkens back to her fashion roots, feels like a full-circle moment.

On Saturday, she stepped out in an outfit that’s giving me serious fashion flashbacks. She wore a pair of shredded, light-wash flare jeans with fraying hems, paired with an off-the-shoulder graphic tee haphazardly tucked at the side. Opting for a subtle denim-on-denim look, she finished with matching jeels (jean heels) and black shield sunnies, courtesy of Rick Owens.

The resulting paparazzi photos easily could have been taken in 2017 — a Kardashian style era filled with jeans so distressed, they were barely jeans at all. It’s undeniable legend behavior when you can reference your own style from years ago and people will just know.

For reference, here’s Kardashian in her original distressed jeans era. Back then, she paired torn-up denim with bustiers, biker jackets, blazers, cardigans — essentially, anything she could get her hands on. Even today, that lingerie look was a moment.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images BG013/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Replicating her past look perfectly, here she is just last week.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though I personally can’t wait for the Skims founder to debut her recently-purchased Princess Diana cross necklace, this more casual vibe is giving everything it needs to.