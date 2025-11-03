In recent weeks, Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for the newest addition to her resume: becoming a full-fledged actor. The multi-hyphenate, who graduated from law school in May, is fittingly starring in Hulu’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Naomi Watts, and videos of them from the press tour have been going viral. But the role she’s been embracing simultaneously that’s most worth celebrating, in my humble fashion girl opinion, is that of body positivity advocate.

Last month, Kardashian unexpectedly brought light to the full bush movement when she launched the SKIMS merkin. More recently, the reality TV star graced the cover of Re-Edition magazine, lending her support to another body positive cause.

Kim’s Artsy Nip-Forward Moment

The media mogul has long been a staunch supporter of flaunting whatever you want, especially breasts. When she’s not freeing her own under sheer ’fits, she encourages others to try the look via SKIMS bras with built-in point nipples or piercings. On Sunday, Nov. 2, Kardashian found another way to rock the look.

For the cover of Re-Edition’s AW25 Issue, photographed by Thibaut Grevet, she wore nothing but body paint. In the likeness of a Gucci outfit, artist Athena Paginton gave Kardashian’s bare bod a trompe l’oeil effect of wearing a green blazer, ruffled top, denim-blue leggings, and a belt.

She completed the look with black pumps, the only actual clothing item in the entire ensemble, and a pixie cut.

A Chic Robe

A fashion provocateur through and through, Kardashian continues to push the boundaries of what’s considered “acceptable” outside clothing. When she’s not wearing body paint, for example, she switches it up with wardrobe choices seemingly plucked from her lingerie drawer.

Last weekend, Kardashian shared a photo dump of some of her recent All’s Fair press tour outfits, one of which looked like a robe. Made from luxe silk, the wraparound piece featured a cleavage-baring plunge, a thigh-high center slit, and champagne-hued lining.

As a style whiz, Kardashian knows that the easiest hack for elevating any outfit — even loungewear — is by adding blinding bling. She did just that by wearing a glitzy lariat necklace lined with diamonds and emeralds.

Doubling down on the jewelry hack, she also looped two diamond anklets over her avocado green lace-up sandals.

She can wear anything and slay.