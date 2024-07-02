Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian celebrated her sister Khloé’s 40th birthday along with her family. It was a Dollywood-themed event, and guests were asked to adhere to a “denim and diamonds” dress code as a nod to Dolly Parton.

Kim famously doesn’t take a party theme lightly, and she opted for a custom set from one of her favorite brands for the Y2K-filled evening.

And if the night couldn’t get more nostalgic, the family arranged for a surprise performance by Snoop Dogg. Even their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, wrote in her Instagram caption “maybe the best night ever ??”

Kim’s “Denim & Diamonds” Outfit

The Skims founder worked with Jesse Jo Stark to create a custom set from the LA brand Chrome Hearts. The two-piece set featured a bustier-style halter top made from baby blue suede fabric that had a denim look to it. The back was held up by a single drawstring.

Her matching pants had a lace-up front and back, which was a signature detail of early-aughts denim. Both the top and bottom also had embroidery — some even encrusted with rhinestones — making it a perfect ’fit for a Y2K-coded occasion.

Kardashian also leaned on Chrome Hearts for jewelry: She wore a stack of bracelets on both wrists, a statement cross necklace, and diamond rings.

She finished off the look with a powder blue small purse and a fuzzy shawl, which she draped over her arms.

Everything down to her french manicure was on theme.