Kim Kardashian is up to her usual wardrobe shenanigans. Last week, the SKIMS founder and All’s Fair star celebrated her sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday with the rest of their famous family at a beachside dinner, where they all followed a pretty spicy dress code.

Over the weekend, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off several new looks from the birthday getaway, where she embraced even more naked fashion trends, from freeing the nip to exposing her thong.

Kim’s Thong-Baring Gown

Kardashian decided to use the epic landscape of the beach rocks to show off an epic look. She donned a strapless gray floral lace gown, with a fitted bustier that descended into a flowing floor-length skirt.

The dress was almost entirely see-through, showing off her matching bra, but she wore a skin-colored thong, giving the illusion that she was naked under her dress.

In true beach fashion, she ditched the accessories and went barefoot.

Kim’s See-Through LBD

Another day, another naked dress for Kardashian. On a separate night, she posed outside a rustic site wearing a see-through floor-length LBD (little black dress), made with spaghetti straps and a small train that gathered at her feet. Underneath, she wore a black high-cut bodysuit and pulled down the straps, totally freeing the nip.

This time, she didn’t go barefoot, pairing her dress with classic black open-toe sandals. She completed her look with a black headscarf that blended into her long locks.

Kim’s Studded Bikini

Of course, Kardashian wore actual swimwear on the beach as well. She shared selfies showing off one of her beach day looks, a gray bikini set with a halter-neck triangle bra and matching bottoms with side-ties, both dotted with metallic silver studs. She wrapped a light gray hoodie around her waist and paired it with a matching headscarf.

In other selfies, Kardashian showed off her beach accessories, including matching gray criss-cross ankle strap sandals and a pair of shield sunglasses. No one does a beach day quite like the Kardashian family.