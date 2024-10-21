Petition for Kylie Jenner to attend more red carpets, please. With every high-fashion outing, the youngest KarJenner sibling is quickly emerging as the most fashion-forward of the clan. While she generally keeps to wearable staples on the daily (basics from her RTW label, Khy, are her off-duty uniform), she’s utterly experimental when appropriate.

At fashion week, for instance, Jenner is one of the most exciting ones to watch for her avant-garde wardrobe choices. Remember her viral lion dress? No one else in her family would even attempt to pull that off.

When she’s not debuting never-before-seen runway looks, she has a knack for dipping from the fashion archives (it’s a trait shared by her family members). On Saturday, Oct. 19, she harkened to the same historical style MO at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala. As expected, the resulting look was captivating.

Kylie’s See-Through Dress

Seemingly every fashion it girl attended the same glitzy Los Angeles event including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Jenner’s own kin, Kendall and Kim. But the Sprinter entrepreneur stood her ground in a sea of chic numbers.

Jenner’s base gown was a fitted diaphanous piece with a halter neckline. The skin-toned number was completely covered in clear sequins, giving it a scaly, textured look. It came with a black skirt overlay with massive hip cutouts, mimicking a reverse whale tail situation.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Easily one of Jenner’s nakedest dresses, this masterpiece was borrowed from Mugler’s archives — particularly, the label’s Spring 1998 couture collection.

To keep attention on the gown, she kept her glam relatively simple. She didn’t wear a ton of jewelry save for rings and stud earrings with massive rocks. Beauty-wise, she wore smoky brown eye makeup, glossed lips, and beige nails.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

It Was A Family Affair

She arrived to the event and walked the red carpet with her big sis Kendall, who channeled Old Hollywood glam in a black Schiaparelli number with cutouts.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Kim, who also attended the event, had a similar style idea. She twinned with Kylie in a Mugler look — only, instead of a gown, she wore nothing but a corset and underwear. Same collection, different vibe.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Three for three.