Undergarments hate to see Kim Kardashian coming. Apart from her other business endeavors, the reality TV star built a $4 billion empire on selling itty-bitty lingerie via SKIMS. When she’s not wearing her own wares and effectively modeling them on her brand’s behalf, she collects archival undies. Yes, you read that right: Kardashian loves a vintage thong.

A-listers know that gaining access to a label’s archives is the ultimate fashion girl stamp — they don’t open their drawers to just anyone. But even fashion’s most adventurous would think twice about wearing intimates nearly three decades old. Kardashian, however, is no ordinary style star. She’s been sourcing vintage undies for years, adding the infamous Gucci G-string to her growing collection. On Tuesday, July 22, she added another notch in her vintage undies belt — and this time, it was straight from Mugler’s 1998 archives.

Kim’s See-Through Bustier

Kardashian took to social media to share the special style moment. Captioning her photo dump “Mugler Magic,” she wore a bustier that was mostly sheer save for a pattern of meticulously beaded lines. The item also featured a high neck, finger-loop sleeves, and an exaggeratedly cinched waist.

Like any modern-day lingerie ensemble, which tends to include stockings connected by garters, this, too, trailed down her thighs to matching embellished stockings.

For an extra flair of flamboyance, she threw on a luxe fur coat in a brown-black hue.

The OG Number

Proving that she knows her fashion ABCs, Kardashian shared the OG look from the ’98 catwalk. Like her styling, the model also wore the bodysuit with a fur coat. The one key difference between the two is that Kardashian didn’t show off the cheeky thong back.

THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images Thierry Orban/Sygma/Getty Images 1 / 2

She Loves Mugler

Kardashian’s love for the label is well-documented. In 2019, she made a splash — and the illusion of one — on the Met Gala carpet wearing a form-fitted midi made to appear soaked. To add to the “wet look,” crystal beads emulating water droplets hung all over her gown.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Years later, she notably wore the label again to attend the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala. Borrowing from the archives (again, 1998), she donned a white corset with matching panties, and a robe.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

A match made in fashion heaven.