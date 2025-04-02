Despite the bevy of high-profile stars she taps to model for SKIMS (e.g. Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, and Charli XCX), Kim Kardashian will always be the intimates brand’s best endorser. SKIMS’ offerings are practically a copy-paste of Kardashian’s IRL tastes (and vice versa), so the reality TV star tends to wear her brand a lot, rocking it everywhere from the beach to big-ticket events.

On Tuesday, April 1, she took her role as the brand’s leading ambassador to new heights. This week, SKIMS is opening its Los Angeles flagship and, to celebrate, it’s hosting a pop-up from Wednesday, April 2, through Sunday, April 6, next door at the historic diner, Mel’s Drive-In. Naturally, Kardashian showed up to make sure everything was in order and tested out some of the brand’s offerings while she was at it.

Kim’s Mini Underwear Photo Shoot

Good CEOs do store visits and test products for quality assurance purposes. Kardashian, however, is a great CEO, so she went a step further. While checking out the merchandise display and tech, she also modeled the pieces via a mini photo shoot. Her first look featured the event’s limited-edition merch: a white shirt that read “SKIMS <3 LA.” Giving fans an idea of how else to style the shirt, she rolled the sleeves inward for a sleeveless look and pulled the hem up for a cropped cut.

She paired the look with beige high-cut briefs — a brand staple.

Mannequin Versus Model

She also tested out the products on mannequins and posed alongside them. The first was a matching inky set of a bandeau bra and high-waist briefs. In another, she wore the label’s iconic shapewear bodysuit.

Clothed But Not Really

For another layout, the SKIMS mogul posed in front of a massive, ceiling-high, undressed mannequin. Unlike her other undies-exclusive looks, she was clothed this time. Sort of. She wore capri-length leggings in a skin-matching hue, a more summer-appropriate take on “naked dressing.” She paired it with a cropped fur coat perfectly in line with her go-to mob wife aesthetic.

BRB, adding the entire catalog to cart.