Designer Demna’s influence on the fashion industry hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially this week. His debut collection for Gucci — not to mention the ingenious way he unveiled it on Tuesday, Sept. 23, during Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season — is still a lingering topic among fashion girls. It’s his legacy at Balenciaga, however, that’s still being referenced by his OG fans, including one Kim Kardashian.

Back in 2017, the mononymned designer launched one of fashion’s most enduring hybrids: the pantaboot. Part legging, part pointed-toe stiletto, the crossbreed caused a divide among the style cadre, but found an advocate in the SKIMS founder, who made it her signature for years. Clearly, after nearly a decade, she’s still a big fan of the look. Case in point: Kardashian wore not one, but two pantaboot-inspired ensembles to commemorate one of SKIMS’ biggest milestones to date.

Kim’s Lingerie-Flaunting Catsuit

Earlier this week, Kardashian announced NikeSKIMS, a new long-term collaboration with the activewear powerhouse. Aimed at combining high-performance innovation with SKIMS’ spicy ethos, the first collection of 58 pieces features sculpting fabrics in neutral colorways. Ahead of the drop’s Sept. 26 launch, Kardashian threw two events in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 24, to celebrate. Naturally, she rocked her brand’s new wares — with a twist.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The reality TV star hosted a dinner and wore a gray catsuit-pantaboot combo that was completely diaphanous. The upper half featured a mock neck top with long sleeves and contrasting white accents, while the bottom half gave the illusion of layering high-waisted panties over leggings. (Peep the NikeSKIMS logo on the waistband.)

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

While similar styles of the top and leggings will be sold as separates on the SKIMS site, Kardashian’s outfit seems to be custom-made with the built-in boot detail.

She topped off the look with a gray beanie in the same fabric.

A Cropped Version In Black

Earlier that day, Kardashian commissioned 50 athletes for a 30-minute performance in front of the New York Public Library — all decked out in the collection, of course.

For that, the business mogul wore a black version of her gray wardrobe choice. The one key difference is that instead of a long-sleeved top, she wore a wraparound-style crop top with a deep plunge.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

And so, the pantaboot lives on.