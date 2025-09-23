Kim Kardashian Just Proved A Plunging Crop Top Can Work For Any Occasion

Kim Kardashian makes everything look good. Whether she’s sporting a totally see-through ‘fit or going more casual in athleisure, the reality TV star knows how to dress for any and every occasion. It’s a talent she’s turned into a business. SKIMS has been going strong since 2019. It may have started as a one-stop shop for basics, but with every new launch, it’s evolved a little more. Now, people head to SKIMS for swimwear, dresses, and workout clothes, too.

In September, SKIMS joined forces with one of the biggest names in sportswear, Nike, for NikeSKIMS. Ahead of the collab, Kardashian proved once again why she’s the master of versatility — and why a plunging crop top is always the move.

Kim’s Crop Top & Maxi Skirt

During a trip to Florence, Italy, Kardashian embraced the city’s rich history in a hauntingly gothic look. In the Sep. 22 Instagram post, Kardashian wore a wrap-around crop top, which was tied in a bow on her back. The skimpy shirt’s plunging V-neck showed off her décolletage, while a long pendant cross necklace accentuated the deep neckline.

Kardashian paired the top with a long white skirt that ruched along one side. The maxi fit snugly around her hips and cascaded all the way down to her feet.

Kim’s NikeSKIMS Looks

The NikeSKIMS collab is not dropping until Sep. 26, but to tide everyone over, SKIMS released a new ad campaign that offered a sneak peek at the collection.

In one photo, Kardashian sported another itty-bitty top. This time, she opted for a bra with a low scoop neckline and layered straps in the color oxblood. The mogul paired it with matching high-waisted leggings. The pants featured visible seams that cut high over Kardashian’s hips, mimicking the silhouette of high-waisted undies.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox for NikeSKIMS

In another photo, Kardashian sported another monochromatic oxblood look. This time, she wore a turtleneck bolero top over a scoop-neck bra with thin straps. For added comfort, she opted for a pair of high-waisted sweatpants in a matching hue.

Hugh Wilson for NikeSKIMS

Serena’s NikeSKIMS Bodysuit

Kardashian was not the only celeb in the new campaign. Athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, and Serena Williams were also featured.

For Williams’ photo, the tennis GOAT wore a deep brown bodysuit, featuring mini shorts and a low-cut neckline. She finished off the look with a pair of black socks and sneakers from Nike.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox for NikeSKIMS

One thing’s for sure: NikeSKIMS cannot come soon enough.