Kylie Jenner's Plunging Crop Tops & True Religion Jeans Are So Y2K-Coded

Kylie Jenner has solidified her status as a trendsetter. At only 28, she’s conquered looks from every era. Whether she’s rocking a retro glam look or a vintage designer swimwear, she never looks out of place — the mark of a true fashionista.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is technically a member of Gen Z, but recently, her tastes lean more millennial. Jenner loves to take inspo from the biggest trends of the early 2000s, sporting extremely low-rise leather pants and the always-controversial dress-over-leggings look. Even her swimwear isn’t safe from the Y2K vibe — in June, she actually sported a bubble skirt instead of bikini bottoms for a beach day.

Now, Jenner’s showing how to add a Gen Z twist to her favorite early-aughts ‘fits. In a Sept. 21 Instagram photo dump, she sported plenty of plunging crop tops and Y2K-inspired jeans.

Kylie’s True Religion Jeans

Like any ‘90s baby, Jenner is a Y2K girl at heart. It can be easy to take the nostalgic aesthetic to an extreme, but the KHY founder has mastered a more subtle interpretation of the trend.

In a mirror selfie posted to Instagram, Jenner posed in a pair of True Religion jeans — a wardrobe staple in the noughties. She chose a relaxed-fit, light-wash denim pair, which featured the label’s iconic horseshoe logo in red embroidery on the back pockets.

Jenner paired her jeans with a white crop top and black shoulder bag.

Kylie’s Crop Tops

Jenner shared plenty of other Y2K-inspired look in the same post. In another photo, she opted for a low-rise yoga pant and a black tube top that showed off her midriff. She wore a halter-top bra under her top, leaving the straps exposed.

In another photo, Jenner paired low-rise leather pants with a plunging halter top, which showed off her décolletage. The pic also explosed a flash of Jenner’s stomach.

Jenner rounded off her carousel post with a high-neck crop top with risqué cut-outs on either side, baring some sideboob. Another pair of low-waisted leather pants added some more Y2K vibes to the final ‘fit.

Jenner is proof that cheugy is just a state of mind.