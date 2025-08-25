Kim Kardashian is best known for being a reality TV legend, business mogul, and fashion icon, but she’s also an expert vacation planner. For the latest Kardashian family excursion, she jetted off to a luxe resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, bringing along quite the entourage.

For these getaways, Kardashian typically brings her children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West. This time around, she expanded that circle. Khloé Kardashian (plus her kids, True and Tatum Thompson) joined the fun, as well as Kardashian’s friends Tracy Romulus and Charlotte Adams (and Adams’ family).

But even on a family vacation, you can count on Kardashian and her friends to serve spicy looks — like her latest crop top and skirt set.

Kim’s Plunging Crop Top

Kardashian and Adams planned the Cabo trip as a surprise for their sons after they went seven months without seeing each other. In an Aug. 24 Instagram, Kardashian shared the boys’ emotional reunion. Plus, she posted a handful of other vacay flicks.

In one shot, the SKIMS founder posted alongside Adams, showing off her version of resort wear. Kardashian sported a black crop top with thin straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. She paired the risqué shirt with a matching black midi skirt that stopped just below the knee.

Of course, no beach ‘fit would be complete without flip flops. Kardashian kept it laid back with a standard pair of black thong sandals.

Kardashian completed the look with simple accessories. In a vacay selfie, she wore for a pair of oversized black shades. The reality star complimented her exposed décolletage with a set of dainty necklaces, layering a sparkling lariat and choker.

Kim’s Divisive Shoe Choice

Kardashian is not new to controversial footwear choices. Black flip flops have been in her repertoire for years (back in December 2023, she actually sported a $450 pair from Balenciaga).

She shared a photo of one of her go-to sandals in a June 7 Instagram. Kardashian wore the shoes in a closet selfie, pairing them with black sunnies and another monochromatic black outfit. This time around, she sported a black bandeau top and cropped leggings.

Love it or hate it, the most controversial shoe of the summer officially has Kardashian’s stamp of approval.