The fashion world has been captivated by TikTok’s “quiet luxury” aesthetic thanks, in huge part, to Sofia Richie. Even sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are fans of the understated style, shifting from their usual signatures (normcore and dramatic-glam, respectively) to test drive the look. Their big sis Kim Kardashian, however, doesn’t seem all that influenced by the low-key style.

Instead of forgoing logos and opting for neutral palettes, as the trend calls for, Kardashian went the opposite direction when she rocked a shockingly pink ‘fit covered entirely in monograms. The SKIMS mogul donned the Barbie-esque ensemble on her recent trip to Turks and Caicos, posing on a tennis court in nothing but a pink velour bikini.

What deserves a double take, however, is the velour set covered in double Cs — the classic Chanel monogram. Kardashian’s cover-up was cut from the same cloth (literally), as she donned a matching monogrammed jacket in the same shade of bubblegum. Poking fun at the excessive logos, Scott Disick commented: “Who makes that swimsuit?”

The KUWTK alum further leaned into the Barbiecore vibe with rose-tinted sunnies and a boxy fuchsia bag also from Chanel. The resulting look was decidedly “loud” luxury.

The swim set is typical of Kardashian’s style. She loves a classic triangle bikini top paired with a high-cut bottom and even rocked a similar pink bikini just last June. If the ensemble looks familiar, however, it’s probably because it famously walked down the runway almost 30 years ago.

The set was originally shown in Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring 1996 collection for Chanel. As you can imagine, the sought-after designer pieces now come with a hefty price tag. According to Page Six, the bikini alone recently sold for $6,900 on the resale market. Here is the original look on Claudia Schiffer in 1996.

Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

When Schiffer wore the look, it was styled with the matching pants and a beach bag in the same print — not to mention her signature ‘90s blowout. Kardashian, on the other hand, modernized the look with slicked-back hair and bright accessories. One bikini, two ways, 27 years apart.