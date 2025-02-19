Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special was a three-hour comedy extravaganza and homecoming. Current cast members welcomed alums and former hosts to help revive the show’s most beloved sketches and characters. Fans finally met Kate McKinnon’s mom on “Close Encounter” (Meryl Streep); Jimmy Fallon reunited with Rachel Dratch’s Debbie Downer; and Kristen Wiig slipped right back into playing Dooneese. Wiig even enlisted the help of A-list celebs for the bit, including Kim Kardashian.

It’s been four years since the reality TV star hosted SNL, but she still deployed her comedic chops flawlessly in the segment (but more on that later). As is the Kardashian effect, however, she stole the show long before the first joke landed when she traipsed down the red carpet in a spicy gunmetal gown.

Kim’s Gunmetal Gown

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Kardashian showed up to the event in a shiny gunmetal gown. At first glance, it appeared simple: the floor-length number was fitted and strapless, with a décolletage-flaunting neckline — a typical choice for Kardashian.

The gown’s details, however, were a textural masterpiece. The gunmetal sheen? It wasn’t just shimmery fabric. The dress was made of tiny glass bead embellishments strewn together for a reflective, almost chainmail-like effect.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Resembling a stocking with runs, the dress also featured several slashes throughout, as if a cat had its way with it. Unlike the rest of the opaque dress, the strategically placed rips were see-through, including the ones that lined her booty. Styled by Dani Levi, she kept everything else minimal and accessorized with a lone massive diamond on her pinky, care of Lorraine Schwartz.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Mid-Show Outfit Change

Kardashian changed mid-show to something more familiar — the frothy sheer dress of the Maharelle sisters. Playing Holly, one of Dooneese’s sisters, she joined Will Ferrell, Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Scarlett Johansson, and Wiig in the sketch. Her surprise performance included singing and some dancing as Wiig strummed Dooneese’s infamous baby hands on her behind.

As is typical of the Dooneese sketch, all four sisters wore matching dresses with sheer poofy long sleeves, a bedazzled Peter Pan collar, and a similarly shimmery torso. The numbers were cinched by a maroon belt before billowing into a balloon-style skirt. All the sisters rocked a ’50s-style blonde wig to match.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

If you’ll recall, Kardashian’s first time hosting the show in 2021 was a hit. Her on-screen kiss with Pete Davidson as Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin went viral and led to their brief romance. It made sense that SNL would invite Kardashian again — and her second appearance was a verified slay.