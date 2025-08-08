It’s been a few months since Season 6 of The Kardashians ended. And if you’ve been desperate for more updates on the whereabouts of the famed reality TV clan, don’t worry — the next season is about to hit Hulu. Though there’s no official release date announcement yet, the famed clan gathered for the show’s promo teasers — and then some.

The Kardashians and Jenners have never met a theme they didn’t like, and for this shoot, they served a fashion extravaganza in all-black numbers. While the siblings are still staggering their posts from set, Khloé Kardashian gave fans a preview of what everyone wore. And while they all looked incredibly stylish, it was Kim Kardashian’s plunging number that I couldn’t stop thinking about.

Kim’s Plunging Vest

Khloé posted a fun Reel of the siblings lip-syncing to “Oh my god, I’m turning into my mother,” before panning to Kris Jenner. The clip showed off all their looks, including Kim’s uber-risqué choice.

The SKIMS founder wore a leather halter vest that was practically open. Save for the slinky strings that held the two panels together, the piece practically plunged all the way down. She paired the look with a floor-grazing skirt for added drama.

Instagram/khloekardashian

The Rest Of The Fam

Predictably, everyone else served, too. Kylie channeled Madonna in a cone bra riddled with cutouts and sculptural pointy apexes. Skipping a top altogether, she paired her bra with a high-waist pencil skirt and pointed-toe pumps.

Kris, meanwhile, traded her signature pantsuits for a dress. It featured a tiny collar with exaggerated shoulders, a power silhouette befitting her “momager” reputation. The design was cinched at the waist by a funky, angular belt and featured draping down to its below-the-knee hemline. She completed the look with sheer gloves, tights, and a massive ring.

Instagram/khloekardashian

As for Khloé, she wore a look that was a bodysuit-gown hybrid. Only one side of her décolletage-baring long-sleeved top was a bodysuit that put her leg on display. The other side, meanwhile, was completely covered by a draped maxi overlay cinched with a gilded belt.

Ever the minimalist, Kendall wore a simple strapless bustier dress that hit right below her knees with heeled sandals. Meanwhile, Kourtney wore a catsuit with built-in gloves.

Instagram/khloekardashian

It was a joint slay.