Kylie Jenner Just Wore The Pointiest Cone Bra You’ve Ever Seen

You’ve heard of freeing the nipple, but now style provocateurs are pushing the boundaries of nipple-forward fashion even more. Instead of merely freeing nip, they’re accentuating them with pointy bras. Kim Kardashian, for example, introduced SKIMS faux nipple bras in 2023, and a follow-up design early this year, this time with faux nip piercings.

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a fan of the nipply philosophy. She’s been wearing cone bra dresses in high-fashion campaigns and the most prestigious red carpets. On Thursday, Aug. 7, she added a new iteration to her growing collection with the pointiest, cut-out-addled bra ever.

Kylie’s Cone Bra

Jenner showed off her latest protruding lingerie in a promotional photo shoot for the seventh season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, release date TBD. Jenner joined her sisters and mom on set and, even in a sea of black, totally stood out.

The Khy founder donned a pointed black cone bra that evoked Madonna in the ’90s, when the pop icon couldn’t stop wearing Jean Paul Gaultier’s sharp lingerie designs. (Jenner is also a Gaultier muse so the choice tracks.) Instead of a straightforward tip, however, her exaggerated conical bra curved upward. The sculptural detail gave the look a modern flair. As if that wasn’t racy enough, it also featured cutouts along the breasts.

To balance out the look, Jenner paired the lingerie work of art with a simple pencil skirt worn high on her waist and pointed-toe pumps.

The Bra-As-Top Is Her Summer Fave

While Jenner’s summer uniform these past few months has been bikinis, she’s been wearing the bra-as-top look nonstop this past week. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a selfie from her “wine night” wearing nothing but a black bra accented with a cutesy bow as her only top. Inky yoga pants and Louis Vuitton fur slides completed her look.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jenner wore several bra-centric outfits, including a simple black bralette which she paired with Spice Girls-inspired flatforms, and a mint green twisted bandeau from Khy’s upcoming collection.

It’s her new summer uniform.