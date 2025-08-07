Celebrity Style
Kylie Jenner Just Wore The Pointiest Cone Bra You’ve Ever Seen
She can’t stop, won’t stop wearing bras as tops.
You’ve heard of freeing the nipple, but now style provocateurs are pushing the boundaries of nipple-forward fashion even more. Instead of merely freeing nip, they’re accentuating them with pointy bras. Kim Kardashian, for example, introduced SKIMS faux nipple bras in 2023, and a follow-up design early this year, this time with faux nip piercings.
Her sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a fan of the nipply philosophy. She’s been wearing cone bra dresses in high-fashion campaigns and the most prestigious red carpets. On Thursday, Aug. 7, she added a new iteration to her growing collection with the pointiest, cut-out-addled bra ever.
Kylie’s Cone Bra
Jenner showed off her latest protruding lingerie in a promotional photo shoot for the seventh season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, release date TBD. Jenner joined her sisters and mom on set and, even in a sea of black, totally stood out.
The Khy founder donned a pointed black cone bra that evoked Madonna in the ’90s, when the pop icon couldn’t stop wearing Jean Paul Gaultier’s sharp lingerie designs. (Jenner is also a Gaultier muse so the choice tracks.) Instead of a straightforward tip, however, her exaggerated conical bra curved upward. The sculptural detail gave the look a modern flair. As if that wasn’t racy enough, it also featured cutouts along the breasts.
To balance out the look, Jenner paired the lingerie work of art with a simple pencil skirt worn high on her waist and pointed-toe pumps.
The Bra-As-Top Is Her Summer Fave
While Jenner’s summer uniform these past few months has been bikinis, she’s been wearing the bra-as-top look nonstop this past week. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a selfie from her “wine night” wearing nothing but a black bra accented with a cutesy bow as her only top. Inky yoga pants and Louis Vuitton fur slides completed her look.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Jenner wore several bra-centric outfits, including a simple black bralette which she paired with Spice Girls-inspired flatforms, and a mint green twisted bandeau from Khy’s upcoming collection.
It’s her new summer uniform.