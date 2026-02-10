Another day, another racy look from Kim Kardashian. The reality star takes on naked fashion trends almost daily, in part thanks to her shapewear empire SKIMS, which allows her to wear towels as a top on magazine covers and casually add some sultry touches to her day-to-day looks.

On Feb. 9, Kardashian promoted SKIMS’ new Valentine’s Day line on her Instagram Story, and instead of employing it-celebs like she usually does for her campaigns, she modeled the wares herself. This time, she showed off one of her most barely there lingerie looks to date.

Kim’s Lacy Lingerie

In her latest SKIMS ad, Kardashian donned the Skimpy Scoop Bralette ($44) in a limited-edition “soot” shade, featuring a halter-neck collar with spaghetti straps and stretchy sheer black lace.

She paired her bralette with matching Peek-A-Boo Bikini bottoms ($34) in an onyx hue — SpongeBob Squarepants pun not intended. The undies were also made with ultra-fine sheer lace and featured a tie-up cutout in the back.

Instagram / SKIMS

She topped her bralette and panties with a black sheer lace robe, adding a luxurious touch to Kardashian’s look.

Kim’s V-Day Tees

Sheer lingerie isn’t the only thing that Kardashian had up her sleeve for Valentine’s Day. In this campaign, she modeled SKIMS’ new tees for the holiday.

In one image, she wore a black T-shirt ($58) with the SKIMS logo in a scrapbook-style pink heart, designed by artist Asspizza, and pulled up the hem to make it a crop top. She paired the tee with mid-rise briefs, featuring a frilly ruffled trim.

In another image, she posed with an adorable pomeranian wearing a stretchy pink T-shirt ($54) that read “YOU WISH” in a bold pink font. She paired it with a white high-cut thong ($12) featuring a scalloped waistband.

Kardashian is clearly feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.