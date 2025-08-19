Kim Kardashian Was Practically Naked In A “Pantyhose Catsuit”

Before the Cannes Film Festival sent out a no-naked memo early this year, Bella Hadid made headlines at the famed fête in 2024 wearing what’s since been dubbed the “pantyhose dress.” Like the hosiery it’s named after, the Saint Laurent number resembled the humble stocking due to its ultra-sheer, nip-peering fabrication. Hadid loved the look so much, she later recreated it on a magazine cover. Only this time, it looked like actual black tights. Instead of pulling it up to one’s waist, however, the “waistband” was pulled so high up past her chest for a strapless moment.

Apparently, Hadid wasn’t the only one who loved the look — Kim Kardashian is also a fan. And what Kim wants, Kim wears.

Kim’s Naked “Mob Wife” Look

If you’ve always wondered what the ultra-rich do in the comforts of their private jets, Kardashian generously gave a peek via a photo dump on Monday, Aug. 18. Apparently, on her aircraft, the activity du jour is skincare. Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian, and her friend La La Anthony all rocked the controversial SKIMS Sculpt Face Wrap, which supposedly contours the face and neck. But while the face bandage is attention-grabbing, what caught my eye was the ‘fit.

Channeling luxury, Kardashian wore an indulgent brown fur coat befitting the “mob wife” aesthetic. (It’s on brand — she helped popularize the look, after all.)

What was underneath, however, was the pièce de résistance. She wore the same “pantyhose catsuit” from Hadid’s magazine cover, but in a mocha hue. It featured the same faux waistband across her chest and the “YSL” logo in sparkly rhinestones on each calf.

And yes, if you were wondering, she also styled it sans any underwear.

She accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a matching croc-skin Hermès Birkin.

Bella’s Version

Last September, Hadid debuted a version of the see-through design on the cover of Self Service Magazine. While Kardashian’s was in a latte shade, Hadid’s was an intense black. Both head-turning looks were pulled from the same Saint Laurent collection, namely Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway.

Risqué icons.