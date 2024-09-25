It’s only September, but 2024 has already had its fill of viral fashion moments. Thus far, the list includes Kim Kardashian’s controversial Met Gala cardigan and Zendaya’s boob cutout robosuit. One particularly buzzy (and chic) one was courtesy of Bella Hadid.

In May, the 27-year-old attended the premiere of The Apprentice at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. As is typical for the supermodel, her ’fit was all anyone could talk about for weeks. It even garnered a nickname — the “pantyhose” dress — for its ultra-sheer, stockings-like fabric.

Months later, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hadid graced the cover of Paris-based Self Service Magazine’s 61st issue wearing a strikingly familiar look. Channeling the same hosiery vibe, the fragrance entrepreneur took the style up a notch and basically wore sheer tights as a catsuit.

Bella’s Stockings-As-Catsuit Look

On the cover, photographed by Ezra Petronio, Hadid propped herself up on the floor, her body contorted in the most modelesque way. Her catsuit was a strapless creation made from fabric that looked like, well, pantyhose. It featured a quasi-opaque band around her breasts and a couple of other opaque strips along the waist and thighs.

Apart from the strips of added opacity, the rest of her look was extremely diaphanous — especially the fabric around her legs. A closer look at each leg (with its rhinestone-encrusted YSL logo) would reveal the risqué masterpiece’s designer: Saint Laurent, by Anthony Vaccarello.

As the face of Saint Laurent, Hadid has been starring in several of the label’s campaigns. The brand love goes deep, too. Saint Laurent’s Vaccarello is the lone designer who ended Hadid’s near-two-year runway hiatus and ushered her stunning comeback at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season. It makes sense, therefore, that she would also wear the French label on her latest cover.

The OG Pantyhose Dress

Her original look went viral, especially since it was a major free-the-nip moment for the Orebella founder. Her choice was a light latte brown halter number that featured a plunging neckline and ruching from her torso down to her butt.

Apart from the ruched area, the rest of the midi number was so sheer it was quickly dubbed the “pantyhose dress” by InStyle given its close resemblance to the stretched-out hosiery. This, too, was designed by Vaccarello for Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

She loves her stockings.