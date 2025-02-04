If the winter chill is giving you wanderlust for an island getaway, there’s a great website for travel inspo: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page.

Last week, after the SKIMS mogul jetted off to Mexico, she took to her socials and generously shared snaps from her trip. Among the envy-inducing photos were cotton-candy-colored sunsets and cups of iced coffee by the beach. Ever the fashion girl, she also shared her rotation of pool-worthy swimsuits: cream, espresso, and snakeskin string bikinis.

More recently, Kardashian shared even more photos from her trip. This time, it was a carousel dedicated to one bikini set: itty-bitty co-ords in what’s bound to be the newest animal print craze.

Kim’s Zebra-Striped Bikini

Thanks to the mob wife aesthetic’s popularity and overall maximalist style push, the spotted leopard became the animal print du jour. Kardashian, however, doesn’t follow trends — she sets them. So she channeled another safari member entirely: the regal zebra.

To take a dip in the ocean, the SKKN by KIM founder wore her go-to triangle bikini. Though the swimwear is a classic silhouette, nothing about it was drab. In shades of brown and taupe, it was covered in the animal’s stripes. The pattern is slowly gaining loyalists among the fashion cognoscenti. Now with Kardashian’s approval, more people would surely trade spots for stripes.

Kardashian rarely mixes and matches her swimwear and, as per usual, slipped on matching bikini bottoms. The stringy panties were tied at the hips and pulled high up her waist, to give it a more ’80-era high-cut silhouette.

A Swimsuit Fashion Show

Zebras weren’t the only species she channeled on her Mexican getaway. Kardashian also went the serpentine route in a gray and white python print set. It featured similar details including a halter neck, triangle, cups, and string bikini bottoms.

Since she treats every vacation like a fashion show, she wore two more ’kinis on this trip including a simple cream set and a taupe one, which she wore with a coverup skirt.

In the past, Kardashian has secretly soft-launched her SKIMS products on Instagram. So there’s a chance some, if not all, of these are dropping on the site soon. One can only hope.