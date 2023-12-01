When choosing her footwear for a red carpet event or an en vogue stroll through New York, Dua Lipa loves to keep her fans on their toes (pun intended). And with a library of designer styles at her disposal — Bottega Veneta, Vivienne Westwood, and more — the fashion muse rarely wears the same style twice.

However, there’s one shoe she makes a sartorial exception for — and its a decidedly divisive style.

Dua’s Sophisticated Layers

Lipa has been on quite the sartorial streak in New York City this week. And on her most recent outing, she donned a simple winter outfit with a punch. To combat the 30-degree Manhattan weather, she wore an oversize evening coat adorned with a black jacquard print.

She kept her topper closed, however, the “Dance the Night” singer offered a sneak peek at the silky noir dress underneath. She coupled it with semi-sheer tights — a must-have add-on as the temps keep dropping.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Recently, she’s been in her Birkin era, but for this outing, she ditched the $12k carry-all for a slimmer croc handbag, which only had room for the essentials. Lipa also wore ankle-strap Maison Margiela Tabis, complete with the iconic, and divisive, split-toe silhouette. She styled the quirky pumps with chunky white socks — an easy extra that elevated.

Her Hotly-Debated Footwear

Though Lipa’s styling choices are rarely wrong (if ever), many have dubbed her choice of footwear “ugly.” Even though the shoe has been around for decades (the eponymous brand debuted them in 1988 after being inspired by a traditional Japanese style from the 1500s), Tabis are often the center of heated debate.

When it comes to the famous, avant garde design, you either love it or hate it — the mark of a true fashion masterpiece.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Celebrities Love Margiela Tabis

Though the internet often trolls Margiela’s toe-shoes, the fashion set has spoken — and they love it. Some of the most influential it girls of today’s style circuit are loyal supporters: Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rihanna among them.

Kylie Jenner is also a hardcore endorser of the look. After sitting front row at Maison Margiela’s Paris Fashion Week show in January, she was snapped wearing custom, bedazzled white Tabis.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t Lipa’s first toe-shoe rodeo, either. Over the last few months, they’ve become one of her go-to options. In July, while exiting her favorite London eatery, Lipa went for a strapped Mary Jane version.

She paired them with a classic white button-down, light-wash jeans, and a black Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Love them or hate them, it was an undeniable slay.