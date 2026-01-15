Despite Kim Kardashian’s unique ability to tap the buzziest celebs to star in SKIMS campaigns, she knows she’s her brand’s best endorser.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, mere hours after the NikeSKIMS Rift — the footwear collaboration between Nike and SKIMS — was announced, the reality TV star drummed up interest by rocking a pair in Los Angeles in her signature off-duty casual cool.

Kim’s Bra-Forward Style

While Kardashian’s red-carpet style is all about packing the drama, she loves a cozy look. No one builds a five-billion-dollar loungewear empire without actually liking loungewear. Her affinity for the laid-back style was on full display last night, in an all-black ensemble that was equal parts comfortable and edgy.

She wore knitted sweatpants with snaps that lined each side, akin to ’90s-era retro tearaway track pants. Her pair was mostly nondescript, save for a teeny embossed NikeSKIMS collab logo on the side. Kardashian styled them with high-waist undies from the same collection, with the pants hanging low enough for the logo-clad waistband to be visible.

The upper half of her outfit served cool-girl energy with multiple leather details. Her top was a midriff-baring bandeau bra crafted in the edgy fabric. She then threw on not one, but two jackets, layering a zip-up hoodie under an oversized leather bomber jacket with puffy sleeves.

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Introducing The NikeSKIMS Rift

The pièce de résistance of her ‘fit was what she wore on her feet: the new NikeSKIMS Rift, recalling the OG Nike Air Rift popular in the ‘90s.

The Mary Jane-sneaker combo falls squarely under the buzzy “naked shoe” umbrella, thanks to its sheer mesh fabrication. However, its most distinctive feature is the split-toe detail, inspired by the traditional Japanese “tabi” style dating back to the 1500s. (That’s also what the Maison Margiela Tabis, aka the internet’s most divisive shoes, were inspired by.)

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Officially launching on Jan. 26, the new design will be available in three colorways — black, velvet brown, and archeo brown — for $150. It’s the newest frontier in the years-long partnership between the sportswear behemoth and Kardashian’s brand, which kicked off last September. According to the press release, NikeSKIMS is “set to broaden its footwear and apparel,” so there will be more styles to come.

I, for one, will be joining the shoe’s waitlist.