Less than a year after the 2021 Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion (read: the “Oscars of fashion”) is almost here again. And you can bet that Kim Kardashian is going to be there, bringing the drama as per usual.
Kardashian has been attending, and turning heads, at the Met Gala since 2013, and each of her looks has made an imprint of my brain forever (that’s normal, right?). From dramatic gowns that shimmer as far as the eye can see to couch-like floral prints and ornate embellishments, you can always count on the Skims mogul to get people talking. ICYMI, she showed up with every inch of her body (except her ponytail) covered in 2021.
This year’s Met Gala, taking place on Monday, May 2, asks that guests come dressed with “gilded glamour” in mind. The invitation specifically calls for attendees to wear “white tie,” not black tie, which is apparently even more formal than the latter. Think elaborate ballgowns and coattails, probably with a lot of sparkle.
While we wait with bated breath to see what, and who, Kim Kardashian will wear this time around, let’s take a look back at her best outfits over the years.