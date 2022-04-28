Less than a year after the 2021 Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion (read: the “Oscars of fashion”) is almost here again. And you can bet that Kim Kardashian is going to be there, bringing the drama as per usual.

Kardashian has been attending, and turning heads, at the Met Gala since 2013, and each of her looks has made an imprint of my brain forever (that’s normal, right?). From dramatic gowns that shimmer as far as the eye can see to couch-like floral prints and ornate embellishments, you can always count on the Skims mogul to get people talking. ICYMI, she showed up with every inch of her body (except her ponytail) covered in 2021.

This year’s Met Gala, taking place on Monday, May 2, asks that guests come dressed with “gilded glamour” in mind. The invitation specifically calls for attendees to wear “white tie,” not black tie, which is apparently even more formal than the latter. Think elaborate ballgowns and coattails, probably with a lot of sparkle.

While we wait with bated breath to see what, and who, Kim Kardashian will wear this time around, let’s take a look back at her best outfits over the years.

1 “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her very first Met Gala appearance in 2013, a pregnant Kardashian donned a floral gown with a thigh-high slit and matching shoes by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. Eschewing the theme, the flowery look unfortunately ended up being the subject of many memes. "It got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it,” she said.

2 "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The following year, the reality star went for a more understated look, working with Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz. The elegant, dark blue strapless gown highlighted her décolletage, showed a bit of leg, and had pockets as a nice touch.

3 “China: Through The Looking Glass” Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going bold again in 2015, Kim brought the glamour in a semi-sheer white dress featuring intricate beadwork and a dramatic feathered train. "My custom Roberto Cavalli gown is one of my fave dresses ever,” she shared.

4 "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrating the gala’s theme that year, the Skims founder channeled a futuristic goddess in a shimmering silver metallic Balmain gown. Of the look, she said: “I just wanted to go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot."

5 "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2017, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took a more minimalist approach, hitting the Met steps in a simple white, off-the-shoulder gown courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. She styled the ethereal dress with strappy, barely-there sandals.

6 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Nailing the “Heavenly Bodies” theme, Kim shimmered in a curve-hugging gold Versace number at the 2018 Met Gala. Adding to the look, she layered two sparkling cross necklaces to match the dipped-in-gold gown. Killed it.

7 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Come 2019, the mogul made major waves as she arrived in a dripping wet nude mini dress, a custom look by Thierry Mugler. Naturally, she paired the plunging dress with see-through pumps. The dress was actually a nod to her daughter North West, who refers to her mother as a mermaid.