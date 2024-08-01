Rihanna is always switching up her style playbook. A week ago, she shared her cheeky summer goal: Instead of aiming for six-pack abs, the Fenty Beauty mogul said she’d rather match her shoes to her panties (and consequently, show them off). Naturally, she aced the wardrobe choice.

Today, however, it looks like she’s no longer in the business of coordinating her footwear with her lingerie. Behold, her bold new styling trick: matching underwear to furniture.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Rihanna dropped her new “Soft N’ Savage” campaign for Savage X Fenty. Notably, in one group of photos, she wore a leopard print set that matched the couch she posed on.

Rihanna’s “Mob Wife” Lingerie

Leopard print has been trending in recent months, especially with the rise of the “mob wife” aesthetic. While the Sopranos-inspired style mostly entailed massive fur coats in the catty pattern, the look is now infiltrating the boudoir.

Rih has been known to rock a “mob wife” vibe, so it’s no surprise she decked out her intimates in the buzzy feline print. On top, she wore a padded demi-bra boasting “marshmallow foam for plush support.” She paired it with a cheeky choice: a matching thong.

She also completely ditched her new goal of matching her shoes to her thong because her footwear wasn’t at all spotted. Instead, the “Umbrella” singer donned strappy, lace-up heels in turquoise.

She topped off her look with red lipstick and rocked beachy waves.

More Underwear Styling, This Way

Rih leaned into the monochromatic undies style in another set of photos from the campaign. This time, she wore a chocolate brown set — an underwire demi bra with high-waist panties — and matched it to her outerwear. It’s not a common styling tip, to be sure, but with her vintage-looking leather jacket from R13, she made it work nonetheless.

She also matched this underwear set to her lip color and swiped her lips with chocolatey gloss.

Shop Her Undies

Like any respectable entrepreneur, Rihanna loves wearing her products out — especially her Savage X Fenty goods. So the odds of her wearing these exact pieces in her next few outings are good. If you want to match with Rih IRL, don’t worry, it won’t cost a pretty penny.

Her leopard print bra and thong retail for $50 and $23, respectively. Meanwhile, you can grab her plain co-ords for $50 (bra) and $25 (panties).

Match these to your furniture or lipstick, and you’ll look purr-fect. Rihanna practically said so.