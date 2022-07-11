Though shimmery sheens, bold prints, and wild cut-outs are taking over the swimwear space right now, you can’t go wrong with a classic little black bikini. It’s a timeless, unfussy swimwear staple that, like the LBD, will simply never go out of style.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian proved just that in a new Instagram post, which sees the sisters modeling nearly identical black string bikinis. To complete the moment, they also wore coordinating black sunglasses and donned the same peace-sign-kissey-face pose while standing in the crystal-clear blue waters. Even their Barbie blonde manes were giving twin vibes.

The cute matching moment comes in honor of Khloe’s 38th birthday. The reality stars took a trip to Turks and Caicos (via Kylie Air) to celebrate the milestone. Khloe captioned her post hilariously, writing: “We are still looking for that damn diamond,” in reference to an iconic 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim loses her $75k diamond earring in the ocean.

Back to the bathing suits; both featured halter triangle tops and skimpy, high-cut bottoms — Kim’s from SKIMS and Khloe’s from her brand Good American. If you don't have a LBB in your rotation (not to be confused with a BBL), you can shop a lookalike style below.

