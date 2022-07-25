Kim and Khloe Kardashian are at it again — twinning, I mean. While on a tropical vacay to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the Good American founder’s 38th birthday, the famous sisters had multiple photoshoots posing in coordinating swimwear looks.

Earlier this month, they both shared pics of posing together in nearly identical black string bikinis — one from SKIMS and one from Good American. A more recent Instagram post from Kim shows the dynamic duo modeling silver metallic suits.

Gleaming in the sunlight, the suits look like something Zenon and Nebula would have worn in 2049 (my fellow Disney Channel Original Movie fans know what I’m talking about). Completing the look with two pairs of silvery sunglasses, the futuristic vibes were strong.

Both sported styles from the recently-released SKIMS metallic swim collection. Kim was dressed in a classic halter triangle top and matching bottoms, while Khloe rocked a high-cut one piece that made a major impact.

Prior to the drop (July 6), the brand promoted the high-shine looks with retro-inspired ‘70s poolside glam’ campaign imagery. The collection — which comes in silver, champagne, and gold — also features a bandeau top, a cut-out monokini, a sporty mock neck swim tank, and more.

Unfortunately, as with most SKIMS drops, pieces have sold fast. That said, there are a few looks that are still available. So, if Silver Surfer-esque metallics are to your fancy, go on and add to your cart.

