Sarah J. Maas’ universe is officially expanding. And no, I’m not talking about the highly anticipated sixth book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series — more lovingly referred to as ACOTAR — just yet. (Though, don’t fret: A Court of Splintered Harmony is *still* slated for an Oct. 27 release.) Fans can expect a pre-launch treat on Oct. 15, with a new ACOTAR-themed intimates collection.

In a first-time book collaboration, Knix is reimagining the ACOTAR universe with character-inspired prints and accents across lingerie, sleepwear, and the brand’s signature leakproof undies. The idea came straight from Knix’s community, which named the romantasy juggernaut its No. 1 dream collab. (What else would you expect from a series with more than two million posts on BookTok?) Think of the drop as the latest chapter in fashion’s ongoing love affair with everyone’s BookTok faves, a trend that’s taken literary fandom from Dior totes to Coach bag charms.

“This collection celebrates embracing your power, expressing yourself fully, and feeling confident in your own skin, values that deeply connect ACOTAR and Knix,” Nicole Tapscott, President of Knix and “proud member” of the ACOTAR fan club, said in a statement. She’s not the only stan from the company, either — over 40 other Knix employees are avid fans who helped bring the Prythian world to life through “passionate discussion.”

And because it’s a (very) steamy romantasy, the lingerie options look like they could be straight out of *those* scenes. The 82-piece collection will introduce five new silhouettes, each inspired by a different character or plot point: the edgy, belted corset à la Nesta; satin and lace slip dresses based on Amren and Morrigan; the Starfall Robe & Slip set with sheer panels; and sheer skirts paired with either the Feyre Lace Teddy or the Elain Lace Thong Bodysuit.

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The line also includes five exclusive prints inspired by the Courts: florals (Spring Court Bloom), constellations (Velaris Night Sky), tattoos (Ink That Binds), layered patterns (Autumn Tapestry and Ember Fox), and coastal motifs (Adriata Toile).

And, yes, there are plenty of Easter eggs to spot. “We strategically tucked [them] throughout — from eyes and fire to coral and foxes — to give fans that thrill of recognizing something only a fellow reader would catch,” Tapscott tells Bustle. The colors also nod to the characters’ signature looks. Tapscott names Mor’s reds, Feyre’s blacks, and Amren’s gray among the inspo for pieces that “let you feel part of the story while being beautiful and wearable in everyday life.”

Shop the drop starting Oct. 15, online or in person at the ACOTAR New York pop-up at Lavan Chelsea, from noon to 8 p.m. The pop-up will also feature interactive experiences and exclusive gifts. Fans wouldn’t want to miss this.