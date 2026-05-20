These days, our TBR lists and fave authors could double as our personal astrology charts. (For the record, I’m a Taylor Jenkins Reid sun, Emily Henry rising, and Min Jin Lee moon.) Updating Goodreads feels like eating a sweet treat, and staying in on a Friday night to curl up with your Kindle isn’t just cozy, it’s chic. Honestly, being a reader has never been trendier.

The fashion industry agrees. Miu Miu’s hosting book clubs for It girls, while Dior’s Jonathan Anderson released bags shaped like classic book covers, which have already gotten Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence’s seal of approval. Even Coach hopped on the trend, debuting miniature, actually readable novel bag charms at its Fall/Winter 2026 show. Naturally, Bella Hadid was quick to embrace her inner book girlie and bring the look straight to Cannes.

Bella’s Ruffled Attire

The Ôrebella founder has been shining throughout her Cannes Film Festival run, serving major looks both on and off the red carpet. For a casual day out, she leaned into Chloé girl romance, pairing a translucent ruffled top with slightly flared tan jeans.

She completed her effortlessly cool ‘fit with sheer pointed-toe tortoiseshell pumps, a brown Coach tote, sunglasses, and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Main-Character Accessories

The real star of her outfit wasn’t her naked top or toe-forward shoes. The item that had fashion girls (it’s me, I’m fashion girls) everywhere zooming in was her teeny-tiny bag charm.

Hadid clipped a custom, nano version of The Book of Answers — the iconic 1999 divination favorite — right onto her carryall. Think of it as the literary sister to a tarot deck or a Magic 8 Ball: You flip to a random page whenever you need a sign.

Naturally, this choice screams "spiritual, astrology lover who lives for all things woo-woo." Maybe she’s navigating a little life crossroads, or maybe she just appreciates a pick-me-up from the self-help aisle. Either way, Hadid proved that rocking your favorite titles is such a style flex.

You can start small like Hadid with a cute little charm or keychain, or go bold with a statement investment piece. Whether you're sporting a spooky Dracula tote or a whimsical Wizard of Oz clutch, adding a little literary flair is the easiest way to give your daily look major main-character energy.