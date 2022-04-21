If you’re close to your mom, you know how special that bond is. There are many ways to show just how meaningful that relationship is to you, but there’s nothing quite like a matching manicure. Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope did just that by showing off twinning floral nails.

Described as “mommy and me manis” by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong (who’s worked with Kourt many times in the past), Truong took to Insta to show off this adorable matching moment. The bright blue, red, and pink floral decals are set against a bare nail to really pop and make for the ultimate spring-appropriate nail art.

Floral nails for spring may not be groundbreaking, but flower-inspired designs are definitely having a moment. Daisy manicures, for example, have been popping up on so many celebs lately, like Hailey Bieber and Lizzo. So it’s no surprise that Kardashian also hopped on this nail-trend train.

The best part of this trend is that you can easily do this on your own in the comfort of your own home. Bieber’s go-to nail artist Kimmie Kyees once gave Bustle a step-by-step guide on how to do this trend yourself, using a bobby pin as a makeshift nail art tool. “To achieve a daisy look, you'll need a bobby pin, white polish, and yellow polish,” Kyees says. If you don’t want daisies, you can easily swap out the white and yellow polish for alternative colors.

It’s shaping up to be a very fun year for Kardashian. She got engaged to rockstar Travis Barker last October and recently celebrated the premiere of her family’s newest show The Kardashians on Hulu. The reality star also recently celebrated her 43rd birthday at Disneyland, taking to Instagram to show off all the festivities. She’s living her best life and I’m here for it.