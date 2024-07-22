The KarJenners are reality TV royalty. Apart from their main shows, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé have all released spinoffs of “taking” various cities (i.e. New York, Miami, and the Hamptons). Unlike her older sisters, Kylie Jenner has not booked a solo location-based show (yet) — but her recent Italian getaway is practically its own series and proves she deserves a spinoff, stat.

Over the weekend, the Khy founder has been blessing Instagram feeds with snaps from Venice, from languid boat rides with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou to quality time with her kids, Stormi and Aire. Ever the business mogul, however, Jenner also managed to promote her clothing label during her downtime: by chicly wearing her own merchandise.

Kylie’s Backless Catsuit

If there’s anything Jenner will do, it’s spotlight her (and her family’s) products — even when she’s on vacation. On Sunday, July 21, she used the idyllic Venetian backdrop to give a sneak peek of her forthcoming Khy collection.

In a series of IG posts, Jenner donned a capri-length catsuit that hit just above her ankles. Though it’s not available to purchase yet, the item is a nod to the trending pant-length style beloved by Carrie Bradshaw.

Don’t be fooled by her covered-up front, however; the catsuit’s back was completely aligned with her daring style DNA. A quick turn fully revealed the item’s spicy halter tie-neckline which featured the deepest backless plunge.

Peep Her $890 Shoes

Jenner has an affinity for rocking — nay, trailblazing — fashion’s most divisive shoes including toe ring shoes and flip-flops. She has a particular affinity, however, for one controversial style: the Maison Margiela Tabis. In January of 2023, the reality star attended Paris Couture Week wearing a bedazzled white iteration of the hooved shoes.

On Sunday, she accessorized her catsuit with a newer and more low-key version of the Tabis: the ballerina mule.

ICYWW, the flats retail for $890 and are still available to shop.

Her Other Black Number

While many Euro Summer style mood boards consist of colorful, patterned sundresses, Jenner went the opposite sartorial route in Venice with all-black numbers. Just earlier that day, she wore another fitted inky outfit.

For a sightseeing boat ride, she donned a mini LBD with a low, low neckline, which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Petition for the spinoff Kylie Takes Venice.